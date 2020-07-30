Ivory Coast President Ouattara nominated for third term

Ivory Coast’s ruling party RHDP has officially nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election for a third term.

Mr. Ouattara on Wednesday asked for more time to consider the nomination, indicating he would announce his decision in a speech to the nation on 6 August.

“I have heard messages from the various party structures, elected officials, and RHDP bodies as well as those from institutional presidents and ministers who have also contacted me directly. I take note of the resolutions of the political council and of your request.

“I ask you to continue to have a thought for Amadou [deceased prime minister] and to give me time for meditation and recovery before giving you an answer very soon,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the 76-year-old Ouattara spoke of paving way for a new generation to lead.

His prime minister and preferred successor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of cardiac arrest earlier this month.

The opposition has been against the president’s push for a third term.

Ivory Coast is due to hold elections on 31 October and the electoral commission has promised a fair election.

