Daily News

Ize-Iyamu accuses PDP, others of greed for endorsing Obaseki

By
0
Post Views: Visits 46

• PDP faults APC’s claims on the destruction of billboards • Oshiomhole vows to return Edo to the ruling party The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, accused the political parties that endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of greed, saying they have […]

The post Ize-Iyamu accuses PDP, others of greed for endorsing Obaseki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Gunmen kidnap police, daughter, four others

Previous article

Weir explains why NRFF introduced online rugby sessions

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News