“Ize-Iyamu never had any issues with Professor Grace Alele-Williams” – Ex-president of UNIBEN Alumni Association

Former President of the University of Benin Alumni Association (Worldwide), Chief (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, has dismissed comments attributed to the first female Vice-Chancellor of the academic institution, Professor Grace Alele-Williams, alleging a confrontation with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Dr. Richard who was classmates with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the law department of the University of Benin, clarified that Professor Adamu Bike was the Vice Chancellor of the school when they were falsely named and suspended for an incident that took place on campus before the school’s Senate absolved them of any wrongdoing.

He denied claims of a confrontation with Professor Grace Alele-Williams and dismissed as “false propaganda” the comments attributed to her on the non-existent matter.

He said: “The write-up is completely false. It is not from Professor Grace Alele-Williams. Professor Adamu Bike was Vice-Chancellor when we had issues in 1984, in our graduation year. His tenure as Vice-Chancellor was from 1978 to 1985. Professor Grace became Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN in 1985 and served until 1992.

“We had no issues whatsoever with Professor Grace Alele-Williams under whose tenure as Vice-Chancellor, we were granted reprieve by the Senate of the University of Benin and recalled to the University in 1985 to our aborted final year and graduated in 1986, after which we proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos in 1986 and Called-To-Bar on 22nd October, 1987.”

“Please completely disregard the false propaganda.”

Meanwhile, the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, in a statement released earlier by its Chairman, Mr. John Mayaki, had accused the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki of being behind the discredited report which showed no proof of the purported interview with Professor Grace Alele-Williams.

The party condemned what it termed as a “dishonorable and reprehensible decision” by the PDP and Governor Obaseki to drag the highly-respected Professor Alele-Williams into their propaganda of lies and disrepute.

