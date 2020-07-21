Ize-Iyamu, Obaseki in fresh face-off over alleged sponsorship of cultists

From Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are engaging in a fresh face-off over sponsorship of thugs, cultists and other criminals.

Ize-Iyamu, yesterday at a news conference at his campaign organisation office at the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin, through the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan, alleged that Obaseki was not bothering about campaigns, but was recruiting, training and arming thugs, cultists and other criminals to disrupt the campaign and the election.

He said the PDP, represented by Obaseki, following the conclusion of a fraudulent negotiation, which involved billions of Edo people’s money, was beginning to go beyond acceptable means and measures.

Ize-Iyamu alleged: “We are sure you are all aware that the governorship election is only a few weeks away, and for this reason, parties who are partakers in the contest are strategising and developing means to secure victory at the polls.

“Abusing state powers and behaving in a manner already seen since his unfortunate emergence in 2016, Obaseki has begun massive recruitment of thugs and criminals, but this time, officially into government. He disguises these appointments as legitimate in the guise of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs).

“The people raised the first alarm months ago, when Obaseki, nearing the termination of his infamous tenure, began to dole out SA and SSA appointments in numbers never seen before. Independent verifications and revelations from the divided party (PDP) that Obaseki joined, where the majority of members are still smarting from his illegal imposition, have shown that the most recent appointments, which were furtively handed out, were given to cultists of notorious history and origin.”

The APC standard-bearer hinted that he would once again be writing petitions to the police, other security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to intervene and protect the election against the criminality and desperation of Obaseki and his party of tax-collectors.

Governor Obaseki, reacting through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, accused a philanthropist and a prominent indigene of Edo State, presumed to be backing Ize-Iyamu, of sponsoring confraternity war in the state.

