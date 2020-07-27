Ize-Iyamu receives Enigies’ blessings

Our Reporter

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday received the blessings of the Enigies in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu, alongside other leaders of the APC, including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, visited the Enigies at the palace of its President, His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen town, to present the core policies and plans of his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.

He lamented the elitist detached style of administration of the incumbent, which, according to him, has resulted in the implementation of wrong policies that fail to address the problems of the people, especially at the grassroots.

Ize-Iyamu cited the worsening conditions of security in Edo State, saying Governor Godwin Obaseki has failed to tackle the problem due to his poor investment in the security architecture of the state and refusal to work with traditional rulers and community heads closer to the people and in possession of vital intelligence reports.

He criticised the government’s failure to address the acute shortage of teachers in rural communities across the state.

According to him, most of the schools in the communities have only one teacher, a situation which has resulted in poor performances during national exams and low enrolment.

He promised to reverse these failures and run an inclusive government that will bring development to the grassroots through a respectful partnership with the traditional rulers, who are well versed in local infrastructural needs.

His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, who spoke on behalf of the Enigies, expressed their non-partisanship and gave him their blessings for his governorship bid.

Comrade Oshiomhole, who received a warm reception at the event, assured the Enigies that Ize-Iyamu will continue his tradition of regular meetings with the traditional rulers to give an account of his stewardship and seek their inputs in policy formation and implementation.

Like this: Like Loading...