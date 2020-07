Several top musicians, including Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, have signed a letter demanding that politicians get their consent before playing their songs at campaign rallies. The soundtrack to political events was a hot topic during the 2016 election and is again this year, with several stars objecting to President Donald Trump playing their songs […]

