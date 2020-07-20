JAMB : 2020 Admission To Begin August 21

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all tertiary institutions across the country to commence the conduct of the first and second choice admission from August 21.

Dr Fabian JAMB board spokesperson, in the guidelines, warned institutions against duplication of forms, adding that they should desist from selling forms for admissions into some listed programmes.

All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB.

Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to change to their institution as first choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply.

This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” he said.

Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to change to their institution as first choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply.

This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” he said.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The Federal government shut down schools in March as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus. No new date for resumption has been announced.

Like this: Like Loading...