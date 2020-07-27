Japanese Fashion Designer Kansai Yamamoto Dead After Battle With Leukemia

Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto who is known for his Avant-Garde collections and huge career-defining collaboration with David Bowie has died at the age of 76 after a battle with leukemia. The fashion guru had A-list connections including David Bowie, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. In a statement released by his daughter Mirai on […]

