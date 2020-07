The Feed Your City Challenge, founded by retired NBA star, Ricky Davis, and music industry legend, Tony Draper, has made the fifth stop on its nationwide campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday in the parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Mall at 2 pm. Los Angeles natives, Grammy award-winning multi-platinum producer […]

