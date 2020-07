Nigerian singer Joel Amadi has lost his father to herdsmen attack amid the recent killings in Southern Kaduna. Amadi announced the death of his father, who he alleged was shot dead by herdsmen. The Kennis Music recording artiste also called out the Kaduna state governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, who he accused of “not doing enough to […]

