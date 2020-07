Johnny Depp clutched a teddy bear and Amber Heard made an emotional appeal on Tuesday as the Hollywood actor’s three-week libel trial against The Sun newspaper’s “wife-beating” claim ended with a flourish. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise hero was mobbed by fans chanting “Justice for Johnny” and trying to pass him bouquets and toys […]

Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Ends With Dramatic Flourish

