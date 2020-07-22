A judge in Michigan, United States has ruled that a 15-year-old girl who was incarcerated for not completing her homework would not be released. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan during the three-hour proceeding on Monday said it was in the teenager’s best interest to stay in the program. The teenage African American […]

The post Judge Denies 15-Year-Old Release After Being Jailed For Not Doing Homework appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...