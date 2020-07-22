Daily News

Judge Denies 15-Year-Old Release After Being Jailed For Not Doing Homework

By
0
Post Views: Visits 24

A judge in Michigan, United States has ruled that a 15-year-old girl who was incarcerated for not completing her homework would not be released. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan during the three-hour proceeding on Monday said it was in the teenager’s best interest to stay in the program. The teenage African American […]

The post Judge Denies 15-Year-Old Release After Being Jailed For Not Doing Homework appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

South Africa: Is South African President Ramaphosa Correct About Country’s Ability to Make Vaccines?

Previous article

Revealed! How Fraudsters Empty Bank Accounts Without ATM Card or Bank Details

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News