JUST IN: 10 dead, three missing in Lagos boat mishap

By Precious Igbonwelundu

At least 10 persons have been confirmed dead and three others missing after a boat capsized in Lagos.

The boat accident occurred around 5:45pm on Wednesday at Kirikiri, Apapa, less than 24 hours after 18 persons cheated death in two boat accidents in Victoria Island.

It was gathered that Wednesday’s lone crash was as a result of an engine failure developed shortly after the boat left Kirikiri jetty for Badagry.

According to sources, there were 18 persons onboard with five of them were rescued by Marine Police operatives.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesman Bala Elkana, said 10 dead bodies were recovered and three still missing.

He said families of the deceased were still claiming their bodies, while search was on for the three missing persons.

“There were 18 people in the boat. It left Kirikiri for Badagry but developed fault with the engine.

“Five people were rescued alive by the Marine Police unit, 10 persons died and three are still missing,” Elkana said.

