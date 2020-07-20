JUST IN: 19 feared killed in Kaduna village attack

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

No fewer than 19 persons have been reported killed in an attack by gunmen on Kukum Daji village in Kaura Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The Nation gathered the attack was launched on the village around 10:30 on Sunday night.

It was also gathered 30 other persons, who escaped by the whiskers, sustained various degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses from the village said the attackers, who were heavily armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons, descended on villagers and killed them in cold blood.

President of the Community’s Development Association, Mr. Yashen Titus, told newsmen on Monday the victims were shot dead at an after wedding party in one of the houses in the community.

He said the attackers stormed the village at exactly 10:35 heavily armed and started shooting sporadically.

According to Tutus: “The attackers were heavily armed. 17 people died instantly from gunshots.

“32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents not been deployed to the community yet.”

When contacted, Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the attack.

He however said the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained but hinted the entire area has been fortified.

The PPRO said: “Yes, there was an attack on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government area yesterday night.

” The area has been fortified, but we are yet to confirm the number of casualty. As soon as we get that, I will get back to you.”

