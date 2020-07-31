JUST IN: 19 Passengers Feared Dead In Sallah Day Boat Mishap

A boat mishap on Sallah day in the Apapa area of Lagos has claimed 19 lives.

As at press time, rescue efforts are still ongoing.

This accident comes barely two days after 10 passengers escaped death when their boat capsized on Lagos Waterways.

The Sallah day has turned a day of mourning for residents of Apapa as many lost their lives in the mishap.

More details soon…

