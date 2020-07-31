Daily News

JUST IN: 19 Passengers Feared Dead In Sallah Day Boat Mishap

By
0
Post Views: Visits 24

A boat mishap on Sallah day in the Apapa area of Lagos has claimed 19 lives.

As at press time, rescue efforts are still ongoing.

This accident comes barely two days after 10 passengers escaped death when their boat capsized on Lagos Waterways.

The Sallah day has turned a day of mourning for residents of Apapa as many lost their lives in the mishap.

More details soon…

The post JUST IN: 19 Passengers Feared Dead In Sallah Day Boat Mishap appeared first on Breaking News.

The post JUST IN: 19 Passengers Feared Dead In Sallah Day Boat Mishap appeared first on Breaking News.

Fasanmi’s death, a huge loss to Nigeria — PDP 

Previous article

JUST IN: 19 Passengers Feared Dead In Sallah Day Boat Mishap

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News