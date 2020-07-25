JUST IN: 30 feared missing in Gwagwalada flood

Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

No fewer than 30 persons are feared missing after heavy downpours in Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Several residents were also rendered homeless following the downpours, which started around 3am on Saturday.

Many buildings and houses have been washed away while cars were trapped in various routes within the city.

The Abuja/Lokoja highway has been rendered unmotorable with many heavy duty vehicles and trailers trapped.

The linking bridge over the Gwagwalada river just before the Wazobia motor parks, has been submerged.

Residents of Gwagwalada said they have not experienced such downpours in a long time.

The premises of First Bank of Nigeria located close to the expressway were flooded with customers who visited in the morning to make cash withdrawals from the ATM trapped.

Some vehicles were also trapped in the area as the flood submerged the settlement.

The Nation observed houses located at the River Bank have been taken over by flood as residents fled for safety.

Properties such as mattresses, tables and cooking utensils were seen carried away by the raging flood.

Residents watched their belongings floating helplessly while others discussed the floods in hushed voices.

Security agencies are yet to assess the extent of damage as at the time of this report.

However, a source at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the development was receiving attention at the highest level.

The source said one of their vehicles and some personnel have been drafted to the area around the River Bank to keep vigil.

