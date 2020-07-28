The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has picked a running mate ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial polls.

Akeredolu picked a former representative of the state on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as his deputy.

Ayedatiwa is from oil-rich Ilaje LGA of the state.

He is expected to run with Akeredolu in the election provided his name is not changed before August 18, 2020 deadline by INEC.

Recall that Akeredolu estranged former deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi had since defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and contested for the party’s governorship primary.

However, Ajayi lost the ticket to Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

The post JUST IN: Akeredolu Unveils Running Mate Ahead Of October Guber Polls appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...