JUST IN: Buhari participates in virtual extraordinary peace parley on Mali

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other West African regional leaders in an extraordinary peace mediation meeting over the political crisis in Mali.

Monday’s meeting is sequel to the one held last Thursday in the Malian capital, Bamako, where all sides in the crisis were brought to the table for discussion.

It would be recalled that the Thursday meeting ended with a plan to resume discussion today (Monday).

The President of Niger Republic, who is also Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Mahamadou Issoufou, had on Thursday said the sub-regional organisation would do all it could to address the crisis in Mali.

The Thursday’s meeting was attended by President Buhari, Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire.

The representatives of opposition alliance, M5 and Civil Society Organisations also briefed the leaders on their positions over the crisis.

ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who earlier paid a peace mission to Mali last two weeks, said: “ECOWAS felt that the violent protest should not continue, so I should lead a special team to go again and engage them (protesters)”.

Jonathan, who described the outcome of their mission to Mali as partially successful, expressed the hope that normalcy would soon be restored to the troubled country.

