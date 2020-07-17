JUST IN: Court bars police, others from arresting ex-NDDC MD

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has restrained the Nigeria Police Force or any other law enforcement agency from arresting a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh.

Armed policemen on Thursday barricaded the residence of Nunieh in Port Harcourt but their mission was frustrated by Governor, Nyesom Wike, who stormed her residence and took her to Government House.

On Friday, Nunieh filed for an exparte application praying the court to bar the police from making further attempt to arrest her.

Justice E. Thompson, granted the application brought to the court by her lawyer, Slyvester Adaka.

The court restrained the NDDC or any other body from arresting Nunieh, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before it.

When contacted, Nunieh confirmed that she got an injunction from the High Court in Rivers.

Like this: Like Loading...