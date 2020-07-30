JUST IN: FG Extends FCT Market Days

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Muhammad Bello has extended the operational market days to seven days of the week as against the three days weekly currently in effect.

This was part of the resolutions reached, when the minister chaired a virtual meeting between members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the Administration and members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries led by its chairman Raphael Okorie.

The directive will take effect from Thursday, June 30, at 7:00am to 6:00pm.

Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye said: “The meeting deliberated on the request by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries for the operational days of FCT markets to be extended to seven days of the week as against the three days weekly currently in effect.

