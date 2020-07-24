The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has quit the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Dogara and the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Mai Malla Buni, meet with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Dogara declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting, however, Mai Buni told newsmen that the former Speaker “is now a member of APC.”

It would be recalled that the former Speaker who was previously a member of the APC, joined the PDP prior to the 2019 general elections.

More Details soon…

The post JUST IN: Former House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Dumps PDP appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...