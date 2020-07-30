Daily News

JUST IN: Former Minister Sam Momah dies

By Paul Ukpabio

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah (Rtd.) is dead.

He died on Wednesday afternoon after complicated diabetic issues.

He died having celebrated his 77th birthday on July 6 during which he launched his 13th book titled: “Restructuring to save Nigeria from post-oil disintegration.”

The one- time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command was also the pioneer Director at National War College.

He is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

