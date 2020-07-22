JUST-IN: IGP Orders Full Investigation Into Viral Video Where Police Officer Molested And Harassed Lady In Company Of A Notorious Criminal

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a full investigation into the viral video where a police officer captured himself molesting and harassing a young lady he found in the company of a notorious criminal in Ibadan.

The video went viral on social media with many calling on relevant authorities to identify the Police officer and get justice for the lady. In the video, the criminal who had been on the wanted list of the authorities for kidnapping and robbery was neither beaten nor manhandled.

From the video which was mainly in Yoruba language, the officer could be heard forcing the young lady to face the camera while he continued to harass her. He continued to threaten her in an unspeakable manner.

When he asked the lady what the criminal told her when she met him, she tearfully explained that she just completed her NYSC Scheme and only went to collect her certificate when she met him that same morning. She said he told her that he just came into Ibadan from Lagos for a project.

The IG in a statement through the Force Public Relations Officer, DSP Frank Mba, has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The statement read:

The Inspector-General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.

The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unravelling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.

DCP FRANK MBA

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

