JUST IN: Kidnappers Release ex-Edo Speaker’s Wife

The wife of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, Hassana has been freed.

The speaker’s wife was abducted along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on her way to the burial of her late husband who died on Saturday.

According to reports, she was released about an hour ago, however, details of how she regained freedom could not be ascertained.

A family source simply said, “She has been released by the kidnappers.”

Similarly, it was also gathered that the late Garuba has been laid to rest on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

The Street Journal reported that Mrs Garuba was kidnapped alongside her son and driver while on their way to Etsako, the hometown of Garuba, where he was expected to be laid to rest in line with Islamic rites.

This recent encounter is the second of Mrs. Garuba’s encounter with kidnappers.

While serving as a magistrate in Edo State, she was kidnapped at Obadan village, close to Ogbemudia Farms in 2016. She regained her freedom after several days in captivity.

Worried by the development, Governor Godwin Obaseki called on the Nigeria Police Force to swing into action and ensure the release of the wife and son of the late former Speaker.

A statement by the Governor’s aide read, “Governor Godwin Obaseki is deeply saddened by this incident, which he described as distressing more so, with the passing of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, earlier today. He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued. The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation.”

