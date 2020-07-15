JUST IN: National Assembly Clerk, 149 Others Sacked

The National Assembly Service Commission has sacked the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

A letter signed by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Amshi, the Commission on Tuesday, July, 14 revealed that the clerk alongside 149 others had been relieved of their duties.

According to the commission, any staff who has spent 35 years in service or have reached the age of 60 should leave, adding that they would receive their retirement letter soon.

The development finally puts to rest the tenure elongation for the CNA and the affected staff.

The tenure of the clerk has been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service which took effect in 2019.

Based on the controversially amended conditions, the clerk and about 150 officers, who were to have retired from office, were expected to remain in office for about five more years after raising the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and years of service from 35 to 40.

The controversy had split the service commission into two opposing camps with implications for legislative work. While the majority of the National Assembly workers were said to be in agreement with the review and full implementation because of the peculiarity of legislative service, a few others protested against it because it would confer what they consider an undue advantage on the current Clerk of the National Assembly whose tenure ordinarily ended in February this year.

Mr Omolori is considered one of the most influential personalities in the National Assembly management.

