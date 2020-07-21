Daily News

JUST IN: Nigeria has evacuated 6,317 so far – Dabiri-Erewa

By
0
Post Views: Visits 63

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal Government has so far evacuated 6,317 Nigerians back home, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing Journalists on the forthcoming National Diaspora Day celebration slated for 25th July 2020 with the theme “Leveraging Diaspora resources for national development.
She however said there are some Nigerians still stranded abroad and awaiting evacuation since the global lockdown in March 200 occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the evacuees are from 19 countries across the globe..

Uganda: Police Short of Fuel As Power, Water Crisis Hits Barracks

Previous article

AU says yet to endorse consensus candidate for WTO top job

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News