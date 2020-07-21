JUST IN: Nigeria has evacuated 6,317 so far – Dabiri-Erewa

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal Government has so far evacuated 6,317 Nigerians back home, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing Journalists on the forthcoming National Diaspora Day celebration slated for 25th July 2020 with the theme “Leveraging Diaspora resources for national development.

She however said there are some Nigerians still stranded abroad and awaiting evacuation since the global lockdown in March 200 occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the evacuees are from 19 countries across the globe..

