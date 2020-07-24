JUST IN: PDP Demands Buhari’s Resignation

Following alleged cases of corruption in federal agencies and an uprise of insecurity in the country, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, who made the call in an ongoing media parley in Abuja, cited ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others.

He stated that Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, was on ventilator gasping for breath.

Secondus said corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while Buhari plays the ostrich.

According to TheNation, he also accused Buhari of abandoning his promise to fight corruption during electioneering campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

