JUST IN: Popular Max FM OAP, Iya Jogbo Is Dead

Popular On-Air Personality, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju popularly known as Iya Jogbo is dead.

The mother of four reportedly died after suffering from Bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

CEO of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon. released a statement confirming her death.

The statement read in part ;

“The sad news of Emmanuella’s (Iya Jogbo) passing today has sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focussed solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.”

The statement added that Emmanuella’s presence will be sorely missed as she has left a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company.

Meanwhile, Iya Jogbo’s death is coming weeks after another popular OAP, Dan Foster, died.

The Street Journal learnt that the Nigerian-American broadcaster and former Idol series judge died as a result of complications associated with the novel coronavirus disease.

Dan Foster, popularly called ‘The Big Dawg,‘ was a Nigerian broadcaster and On-Air personality with many years of experience.

Before relocating back to Nigeria, he worked with numerous radio stations in the United States of America.

He joined Cool FM in 2000 where he stayed till 2009. He went on to join Inspiration FM and later City FM.

He became popular in the country for his role as one of the judges on Idols West Africa series alongside Dede Mabiaku and Ghanaian Abrewa Nana in 2007.

