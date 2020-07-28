JUST IN: Pre-election cases to be heard despite vacation – Judge

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has directed that all pending pre-election cases must be heard and concluded within 180 despite the commencement of the court’s annual long vacation.

Justice Tsoho, in a new practice directions, titled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria Practice Directions (No: 2) 2020,” said in keeping with the requirement under Section 285 of the Constitution, judges of the court must conclude all pre-election cases within 180 days despite the court’s vacation.

The judges, before whom such cases are pending, are by the new practice directions, required to attend to them during the ongoing vacation.

Justice Tsoho has also altered the mode of filing petitions against judges of the court.

In a statement on Tuesday, the court’s acting Information Officer; Oby Catherine Nwandu identified some salient provisions of the practice direction, which she said was issued on July 24, 2020.

“The salient provisions contained therein are as follows: That these practice directions shall, save to the extent and as may otherwise be ordered by the Honourable Chief Judge, apply to all pre-election matters filed before the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

“Nothing in the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 shall prevent a judge of the court from hearing a pre-election matter already pending before the court, during the vacation period until judgement is delivered.

“No petition shall be entertained against a judge of the court hearing a pre-election matter, save from a party on record in such matter.

“Where a party on record petitions as in above, such petition shall be accompanied by an affidavit verifying the contents of the petition.

“The party shall cause same to be served on the judge and all parties on record, notwithstanding that the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge of the court.

“Where the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge, the proof of service of the advanced copies on all parties on record and the Judge concerned shall accompany the petition.”

“The practice directions, made at Abuja and dated on Friday, the 24th day of July, 2020 also took effect from that same date.”

