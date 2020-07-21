JUST IN: Publish Names Of Reps Members Who Got NDDC Contracts In 48 Hours – Gbajabiamila Tells Akpabio

Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has directed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to publish the names and details of the members of the House, whom the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) gave contracts to.

Gbajabiamila issued the order in reaction to Akpabio’s allegation before an investigative panel that lawmakers were the greatest beneficiaries from contracts awarded by the Commission.

Ruling on a matter of privileges brought by Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the Minister, who alleged 60 percent of contracts from the NDDC were given to members of the National Assembly, should publish the benefiting lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly.

He further said the names of their companies and the contracts they got should be published or face the wrath of the House.

The Speaker whose initial reaction was to have a good laugh when the Minister made the allegations said he realised it infringes on the integrity of the House.

He said the Minister owes it a duty to himself, the House Committee on Niger Delta, the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians to publish the names of lawmakers who got contracts from the NDDC.

