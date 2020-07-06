JUST IN: Secretary to Ondo State Government , Abegunde Resigns

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment.

The SSG, popularly known as Abena, tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning, at a time the Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Speaking in a telephone chat with The Nation, Abegunde confirmed he has tendered his resignation letter.

“I have left Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter effective today,” he stated.

Abegunde said he would talk more on why he left at a press briefing later today

However, some sources allege that he left the Akeredolu administration to contest as a Deputy Governor to one of the All Progressives Congress((APC) Governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham.

Advertisements