Kaduna Attack: Village Head, Nine Others Killed

Gunmen have killed the village head of Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and nine others.

The latest killings occurred 24 hours after 21 youths were killed during a wedding ceremony in Kukum Daji village of Kaura Local Government.

A six-year-old boy was among victims of the latest attack, which left many other villagers injured.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen, numbering about 20, invaded the village around 7.10pm on Monday and started shooting sporadically.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Zango-Kataf LGA, Pastor Isaac Ango-Makama, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were also burnt during the operation.

“The villagers are still searching for their missing loved ones,” the cleric said.

Secretary of the Mercy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James, said they were in dire need of aids to cater for the displaced persons.

James added the camp was daily receiving displaced victims following persistent attacks on neighbouring villages.

Kaduna Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the incident, saying the spate of attacks on villages of Southern Kaduna was unacceptable.

Its Publicity Secretary, Abraham Catoh, in a statement, said Governor Nasir el-Rufai was not doing enough to curb the insecurity in the state.

Kaduna Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to calls put across to him for confirmation of the latest attack.

