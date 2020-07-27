Kaduna crisis: Interfaith group urges better intelligence, surveillance

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Governments at the state and federal levels have been charged to investing more into intelligence gathering and surveillance mechanism, working with local security networks, in a bid to stem the security crisis in Kaduna State.

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), which suggested this as part of its considered solution to the raging bloody crisis in the state, especially in the Southern Kaduna region, noted that if not properly stemmed, it might result in hunger in the state as it had started having negative effects on farming.

IDFP, in a statement issued by its Co-Chairmen; Alhaji Kunle Danni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, noted that though the crisis in the Southern Kaduna region is not new, it had become more dangerous and destructive in the current round of hostility, urging authorities at the state and federal levels to swing into action by bringing it under control.

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies to keep peace in the troubled zone of the state, it charged them to be neutral in their bid to protect lives and property, even as it charged community members to support the efforts of security agencies.

“The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace observes that the violence in Southern Kaduna has resulted in such high-level insecurity that there is significant dislodgement of people particularly in the hinterland communities into IDP camps and abodes of relatives in bigger communities.

READ ALSO: 66 dead in fresh Kaduna crisis

“Coming during the farming season, the violence also threatens to unleash hunger on the people of the region and the State generally next year as the predominantly farming communities are restricted to cultivating only their backyard farms for fear of attacks in their far-off farmlands.

“Vulnerable populations like women and the youth are at high risks. Women and the youth both face the risks of death and loss of sources of livelihood. Women and the youth face the additional risks of rape and a break in educational pursuits respectively,” it said.

Laying its suggested solutions for, the IDFP, among other things, called for “dialogue mechanisms should be put in place immediately by government agencies like the Kaduna State Peace Commission that have the mandate to do so, with the full support of the government.

“We are calling on the government and security agencies to put transparent measures in place to arrest and prosecute those found breaching the peace of the people in the State as deterrent to other breaches in the future.

“We call on the Kaduna State and the Federal governments to be proactive by increasing their intelligence gathering and surveillance mechanisms in partnership with local community vigilantes,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...