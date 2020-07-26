Daily News

Kaduna extends curfew to Jema’a, Kaura

By
The Kaduna State Government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas, the 24-hour curfew in force in Kauru and Zangon Kataf to help contain violence, enforce order and protect lives, the government said on Saturday.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai tweeted this Friday night after gunmen attacked Zikpak, Ungwan Masara, in Fantsuam Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government and Maraban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Areas.

Daily Trust gathered that 30 attackers stormed Zikpak and started shooting sporadically before proceeding to Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro.

A resident told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed Zikpak around 7:00pm.

In a reprisal, the people of Garaje in Kaura stormed Kafanchan-Kagoro road and started attacking vehicles before security men dispersed them. A driver who escaped with his damaged car told Daily Trust in Kafanchan that the youth in Garaje tried to stop him but he refused.

