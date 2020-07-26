Kaduna Killings: North has lost its conscience, Nigeria its will — Shehu Sani

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, and later Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has said with the incessant killing in southern Kaduna, the North had lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit.

Senator Sani, who condemned in very strong terms the almost every day killings in the area, said the continuous violence and bloodshed in Southern Kaduna is unconscionable and stands unreservedly condemned.

In a statement he signed, Senator Sani said: “The blood of the innocent is being spilled in the most unimaginably cruel and unspeakably evil manner and with impunity.”

ALSO READ:

Shehu Sani added that “in southern Kaduna, the North has lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit. Terrorists have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

“The Federal and state governments must live up to their moral and constitutional duties and responsibilities by ending the slaughter and the carnage now.

“The killings in Southern Kaduna is not a revenge, it’s terrorism and must be treated as such.

“Gunmen have become the government. Funerals services have become a daily routine and we are becoming a nation of endless mourning and ceaseless bereavement.

“Where women and children are killed and buried every day, the evil that will haunt and torment the nation has been planted.

“Nigerian political elites shed more tears when their friends die and no tears when their poor people die.

“The Nigerian poor respectfully mourn the death of the rich or the powerful, the rich or the powerful have no tears for the death of the poor.

“Where the people cannot be protected from systemic killings and are not allowed to defend themselves, the government carries the sum of the moral burden of guilt and complicity.

“The national flag is splashed with blood each time an innocent man or woman is killed,” Shehu Sanni added.

VANGUARD

The post Kaduna Killings: North has lost its conscience, Nigeria its will — Shehu Sani appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...