Kaduna Lawyer Killed by Gunmen, Wife and son Abducted

A Kaduna based lawyer, Haro Gandu, has been killed by gunmen while his wife and son have been abducted from their resident at Tollgate, along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gandu a staff of the State Ministry of Justice was killed when the gunmen broke into their home Sunday night.

Timothy Gandu, a former Commissioner of Economic Planning and brother to the deceased, confirmed the incident on Monday.

According to him, the gunmen broke into the house by forcefully pulling down one of the windows.

The former commissioner said the bandit first shot his brother in the shoulder and that as he attempted to escape, he was shot in the back.

Gandu said after he was killed, the bandits went ahead to abduct his wife and son.

He said, “They came to the house on Sunday night, pulled down the window and gained access.

“They first shot him in the shoulder, he wanted to escape, they followed him and shot him in the back and he died. They abducted his wife and son.

