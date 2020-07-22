Kaffy urges dancers to remain prayerful over deaths in industry

Olaitan Ganiu

Guinness World Record holder, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy, has urged dancers in Nigeria to remain prayerful over the deaths of colleagues in the industry.

Expressing sorrow over the rising cases of death among dancers, the dance instructor and dancer said four dancers have died in less than two months.

“Dancers rise up, it has to stop! We have to be more prayerful. There is a wave and this is becoming too much. Four dancers died in less than 2 months. Naaaaa this is one too many,” she wrote as she announced the death of another young dancer identified as Romeo.

“Another one GONE!,” she captioned the picture of the deceased on her Instagram page.

“Romeo, Romeo always humble and ready to work. Never complaining, funny and smiling. May your soul Rest in Peace.”

In May, popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Love Divine aka Kodak died from electrocution.

Also, it was reported that Nigerian-London based dancer and Nicole Thea died along with her unborn son a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Kaffy has kicked off a live conversation on Instagram titled, ‘A Dancer’s Health.’

Speaking on the project, the energetic dancer said that will serve as an opportunity for a better life.

“Though death is inevitable at least we need to educate, protect, and take good care of ourselves.”

Continuing she said, “I would be discussing with professionals on the benefit of health insurance and how we can take good care of ourselves. Last year, I offered a free medical insurance scheme for my staff.”

