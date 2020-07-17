Kano approves N490m to avert collapse of bridge, ultramodern shopping mall

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of the sum of N490 million for the extension of Shimar Bridge along Karfi-Rano Road to avoid total cut-off of the road in the face of heavy downpour being recorded during this rainy season.

Similarly, the council also gave approval for the proposed construction and establishment of an ultra-modern and Multi-Purpose Shopping Mall at former Daula Hotel premises located along Murtala Muhammad Way by Mudatex Mudassir and Brothers Ltd.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting stated: “the sum of N338, 948, 178.80 million has also been approved by the council as the state counterpart fund for the implementation of the 2020 Health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Work Plan for the overarching objective of improving healthcare delivery.”

He added: “other approvals include the release of funds for the award of contract for the revised estimated cost of N724.2 million for quantity adjust upward of the underpass and flyover at Dangi Roundabout along Zaria Road that includes among others, increase in the main drainage to connect to a safer discharge point at Geza/Tukuntawa area, additional walkway, surface drainage, subbase and stone base, reconstruction of Ibrahim Dabo and Bala Borodo roads”.

Malam Garba pointed out that approval has also been given for the release of N27 million for the production of two million assorted seedlings for the venue, departmental and institutional planting, distribution to farmers and the general public with a view to achieving green and healthy environment in 2020, while the sum of N17 million for the production and enrichment planting of 30 hectares at some selected forests in the state with a view to arresting the menace of desert encroachment and other environmental degradation challenges.

He finally announced the council’s approval for the release of N69 million as final death benefits (final pension for five years and gratuity) for the late Khadi Muhammad Khalil, who died on December 11, 2014.

