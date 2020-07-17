Kano: Drowned teenager found afloat in pond

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 13-year-old boy, Anas Basiru, in a pond at Sauna quarters of Nassarawa Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the lifeless body of the teenager was found floating in the pond.

Mohammed said the dead body was discovered on Wednesday around 4 pm by the residents who called the command for rescue.

According to the statement, “We received a distress call from one Malam Haruna Musa at about 4: pm that Basiru’s body was found floating in the open water.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 4:10 p.m.

“He was handed over to the security personnel on behalf of the family.”

Muhammed further explained that 39 lives had been lost in different emergency situations within the state over the last two weeks.

He said that the state fire service had received 97 distress calls from different parts of the state within the last two weeks, noting that most of the calls were about collapsed buildings and fire disasters.

He said 14 calls were received for fire incidents, 37 calls for rescue, five false alarms, and 39 lives lost, while two lives were saved.

