Kano police assure residents of safety during Sallah

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, on Tuesday urged the people of Kano metropolis to disregard rumours of possible attack by unidentified bandits in the ancient city, assuring that the police and sister security agencies are on red alert to deal with any emerging security threat.

Habu who gave the assurance while decorating 252 officers of the Command elevated to new ranks, acknowledged that police have received reports of such rumours,but promised that adequate security arrangements have been made to forestall any eventuality.

He added that police and sister-security agencies have mapped out areas suspected to be haven for bandits, but revealed that nothing yet was enough to bring panic in the ancient commercial city.

The CP appealed to Muslim faithful to ensure a peaceful Sallah celebration with strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

He urged all Kano residents to move about their normal businesses without fear, while appealing to them to report suspicious movements and continue to help the police with the right information about criminals in their midst.

CP Sani urged the newly promoted officers to remain dedicated to duty to justify the confidence the police management had on them.

Those promoted to new ranks in the Command include nine Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) elevated to Superintendents of Police (SP); four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) promoted to DSPs; and 239 Inspectors who were elevated to ASPs

Like this: Like Loading...