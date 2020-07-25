Kanye West has apologized to his wife Kim Kardashian following a Twitter outburst earlier this week in which he said he was going to divorce her. In a now-deleted series of tweets, Kanye West accused Kardashian of trying to lock him up and said that he was trying to divorce her. “I would like to […]

The post Kanye West Apologizes To Wife Kim Kardashian For Twitter Outburst appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Kanye West Apologizes To Wife Kim Kardashian For Twitter Outburst appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...