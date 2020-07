In another series of deleted tweets, Kanye West claims he has been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill in a hotel. In his latest Twitter outburst, West said Kim was ‘out of line’ to meet Meek Mill to talk about ‘prison reform’, and blasted her mother […]

The post Kanye West Says He has Been Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian In Deleted Tweets appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...