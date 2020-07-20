Kanye West Speaks Against Harriet Tubman In Presidential Campaign

Kanye West announced he was running for president earlier this month but not everyone is convinced he is serious. However, he has started his presidential campaign and in a lengthy speech to an audience in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, the rapper spoke about topics such as abortion, religion, and international trade. Wearing a […]

