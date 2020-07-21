Pop Singer, Katy Perry, Flaunts Baby Bump

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (born October 25, 1984), known professionally as Katy Perry, is an American singer, songwriter, and television judge.

The Singer (Katy Perry) is expecting her first child, a baby girl with her partner, Orlando Bloom.

The Pop star who got engaged on Valentine’s Day to actor Orlando Bloom is expecting her first child with him. The 34-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram of the couple in front of heart-shaped balloons with a flower-shaped diamond ring on her finger. Perry captioned it: “full bloom.”

The American singer, took to Instagram to showcase her baby bump as she modeled some of her latest merchandise. She wrote in her caption: ‘Never too pregnant for a crop [top] and never too good for a mask.’

This will be Katy’s first child, and second for Orlando Bloom, who already has a son, nine-year-old Flynn, with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The singer, took to Instagram to post two images of herself in a white crop top with the word ‘Smile’ emblazoned on the front and wearing yellow and red striped short shorts.

Katy proudly displayed her baby bump in the first picture, along with her bleach blonde locks and bright pink lipstick.

Like this: Like Loading...