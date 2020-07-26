Kebbi bans canoe transport after 6pm

Kebbi has banned movement of passengers and cargo in canoes after 6pm amidst safety concerns.

It comes as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued warnings on possible flood disaster.

Secretary of Kebbi Emergency Management Agency, Sani Dododo, told Daily Trust the warning was necessary to abate dangers and loss of human lives along the waterways during night boating.

“Water transportation is now only in the day time, from 6 am to 6 pm. No more movement at night. Canoe operators and other waterways users must abide by these directives otherwise government will not hesitate to bring offenders to book,” Dododo said.

According to the new directives, canoes can no longer carry passengers and cargo at the same time.

The directive indicate both passengers and cargo must be transported separately considering how operators overload canoes.

