Kebbi governor signs 2020 reviewed budget

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday signed the reviewed budget proposal of N99.6bn for 2020.

The budget was reduced from N138bn to N99.6bn.

The governor attributed the review of the budget to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kebbi State is one of the states that are participating in the state physically transparency and accountability framework of the World Bank. The World Bank offered to assist states with additional financing of $750m to deal with this coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

