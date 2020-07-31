News From Africa

Kenya: In-Person Classes to Resume in January – Education Boss

By
0
Post Views: Visits 19

[Nation] Tertiary institutions of learning will resume face-to-face class sessions in January 2021.

Nigeria: Two Planes Collide At Lagos Airport

Previous article

Gbajabiamila to Muslims: rededicate yourselves to Allah

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa