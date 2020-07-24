News From Africa Kenya: Interior Ministry Responds to Claims That Matiang’i Is in ICU By admin 41 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 60 [Nairobi News] The Ministry of Interior has denied that Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has been hospitalised. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
