News From Africa Kenya: Lazarus Amayo Formally Takes Over as Envoy to Us By admin 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 28 [Nation] Lazarus Amayo on Friday formally took up his duties as the 18th Kenyan ambassador to the United States. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments